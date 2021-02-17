VDEM urging generator, heater safety as winter weather heads our way

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With more winter weather headed our way, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is reporting an increase in house fires and carbon monoxide illnesses as more people are turning towards space heaters and generators to keep warm.

If your power goes out and you plan on using a generator, they should be placed in a ventilated spot outside at least 20 feet away from doors, windows or vents.

(1/2) We're urging residents to take special precautions while using portable generators & heaters. Many across #Virginia have experienced power outages due to #IceStorm2021. With more ice and wintry weather headed our way, it's essential to have safety as a top priority. — Virginia Department of Emergency Management (@VDEM) February 16, 2021

Officials urge you to never use a generator in an attached garage, and make sure they’re placed so exhaust fumes can’t enter your house.

It’s a good idea to make sure your carbon monoxide alarms in your home are working.

Those turning to a portable heater should keep it at least three feet away from anything flammable, and plug it in directly into the wall.