VDH confirms COVID-19 death of child between 10 and 19 in Chesterfield Health District

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A child between the ages of 10 and 19 died in the Chesterfield Health District on July 27, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH provided 8News with a statement from the Chesterfield Health District, confirmed the death and stating that there will be no further details about the child.
VDH data shows that the Chesterfield Health District reported the death of the child on July 27. The only vaccine age group with a death in the 10 to 19 age range is 16-17 years old.
The first child death from COVID-19 in Virginia was reported in September 2020. Since then, nine other child deaths have been reported; two deaths in the 0-9 age group and seven deaths in the 10-19 age group.
“We are saddened that COVID-19 is affecting those so young, and on behalf of the Chesterfield Health District, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family,” said Chesterfield Health Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. “Sadly, this tragic event highlights that COVID-19 is circulating within our communities and we all have a responsibility to continue to do all that we can to prevent the spread of this virus. This includes getting the COVID-19 vaccine and taking all prevention measures, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds.”
VDH previously released the following tips to lower the transmission of COVID-19, especially in children:
- Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682)
- All Virginians aged two years and older who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should wear masks (cloth face coverings) over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and outdoor settings.
- Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
- Effective July 1, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors aged 5 years and older (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings in Virginia, are required to wear masks as per the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Emergency Order and CDC recommendations. This Order will be effective until July 25, 2021.
- People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.