VDH suspends permit for Mechanicsville seafood restaurant

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Calabash Seafood in Mechanicsville has been serving food for almost two weeks since the Virginia Department of Health suspended their restaurant permit for not enforcing social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

This the first known restaurant in Central Virginia to have its permit suspended due to not following guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.

VDH Environmental Health staff decided to suspend the permit after an inspection conducted with the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority on July 27, according to the VDH.

The Hanover Health Department has received around 25 complaints since May 14 about patrons and employees at Calabash Seafood violating the governor’s executive orders regarding the coronavirus.

Environmental Health staff investigated the complaints made about the restaurant and observed violations of the governor’s phase 3 guidelines during each visit. VDH says they attempted to educate the owner, Dennis Smith on the regulations.

8News has contacted the VDH to see what their next step is.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: