AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that the bridge construction project on Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia County is now completed.

The purpose of the $11.4 million State of Good Repair project was to replace the existing, deficient bridges as well as increase clearance under the bridges and improve visibility and safety.

The project was located at the eastbound and westbound bridges of Patrick Henry Highway over Goodes Bridge Road and the Norfolk Southern Railway.

The old four-span twin bridges were replaced with two-span bridges, along with clearance for an additional railroad track and access road. The new two-span bridges feature 12-foot wide lanes and 4-foot wide shoulders, giving drivers enhanced visibility and safety.

“The previous bridges were originally constructed in 1966,” said Robert Poutier, P.E., Richmond District Construction Engineer. “They certainly stood the test of time. The new bridges were built to last for decades more to come, while also enhancing driver safety.”

Construction of the bridges began in October 2020 and was scheduled to take about two years to finish — one year for each bridge — but the project was completed under time and under budget.

For more information about the project, visit the VDOT website here.