VDOT announces emergency bridge repairs for Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation closed Old Fredericksburg Road in Goochland County for emergency repairs on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The road becomes a bridge and crosses over Interstate 64.

If the weather is good for repairs, VDOT expects the work will be done in around two weeks.

In order to detour around the bridge closure drivers traveling southbound can take I-64 west to Shannon Hill Road south to I-64 east and then back to Old Fredericksburg Road. Drivers heading northbound can take I-64 east to Cross Country Road north to I-64 west back to Old Fredericksburg Road.

VDOT is taking questions at 800-367-7623.