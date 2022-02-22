VDOT announces road closures in Chester for railroad crossing work

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) released a traffic alert on Tuesday warning motorists that there will be road closures in Chesterfield as part of CSX Transportation (CSX) railroad crossing work.

Starting Monday, Feb. 28, and weather permitting, the following roads will be closed for approximately three days each:

Kingsland Road (Route 611) just west of Chester Road (Route 145)

Brinkley Road (Route 1622) between Chester Road (Route 145) and Dorsey Road (Route 1620)

Drivers should follow the local posted detour routes.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).