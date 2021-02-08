VDOT asking drivers to delay non-essential travel due to icy conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers about the possibility of slick road conditions this morning.

VDOT said people should postpone non-essential travel until temperatures rise above freezing later this morning.

VDOT crews said they have cleared most Central Virginia roads after Sunday’s wintry mix but overnight temperatures could have caused black ice. Crews have been on duty overnight to respond to any reports of icy conditions, the transportation agency said.

Those who must travel early Monday morning should:

Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance

Be especially cautious when traveling on bridges, overpasses and ramps. Ice will form more quickly on these surfaces because air can circulate above and below the surface of the road, causing the temperature to drop more rapidly. Ice may also be more likely to form in shaded areas, on roads carrying lighter traffic volumes, and along hills and curves.

Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.

If you need to report hazardous the VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.