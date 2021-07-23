VDOT asking for feedback on ways to improve Bryan Park Interchange

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has released a survey asking for feedback on ways to improve to the Bryan Park Interchange.

The Interchange, which sits where interstates 95 and 64 connect on Richmond’s northside, is often riddled with speeders and congestion. VDOT is now looking for ways to mitigate these issues.

In the survey, drivers can choose the top priorities for the interchange including traffic congestion mitigation, signs and markings, safety and merging.

Drivers can also rank their safety concerns.

According to VDOT, recurring congestion and queues spill back from the interchange to the ramp from I-195 NB to I-95 NB, I-95 and I-64 ramps, and Hermitage Road (VA 161). In addition, the interchange of I-64 EB and Staples Mill Road (US-33) is influenced by the Bryan Park Interchange.

