CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is inviting the public to give input on the proposed location and alignment refinements for the Fall Line Trail.

The Fall Line Trail is a multi-use trail within Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties, as well as the cities of Colonial Heights, Petersburg and Richmond. The project is estimated to cost $266.5 million and will stretch as far as 43.6 miles, from Petersburg to Ashland.

Each of the public meetings will be held in an open-house style format with no formal presentation given. Attendees will be encouraged to arrive at any time during the open-house window. VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the alignment and answer any questions.

(Map graphic provided by VDOT)

The duplicate meetings will be held:

Tuesday, May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Kelly Education Center, Massey Conference Auditorium, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23228

Thursday, May 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, Southpark Capitol Ballroom, 800 Southpark Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834

The Fall Line Trail alignment was initially identified in VDOT’s February 2020 Ashland to Petersburg Trail Study. A number of refinements to the trail have been made since the study’s publication.

Comments about the proposed location and alignment refinements may be submitted at the meeting or until May 15 by mailing them to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at 804-524-6091.

For more information about this proposed project, visit https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/fall-line-trail.asp.