VDOT asks drivers to delay non-essential travel until temperatures rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Central Virginia is waking up to the remnants of the snow, wind, sleet and freezing rain that hit the area yesterday and the Virginia Department of Transportation says crews have been on the move to clear roadways.

Sunday night, crews plowed neighborhood streets and treated areas that normally freeze first like bridges, overpasses, turns and ramps.

❄️ #STORMTRACKER8: We’re taking a closer look at road conditions this morning.



Check out the slush and ice left behind in the Fan neighborhood near Park Ave in Richmond. What does it look like in your neighborhood? @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/bd2racaZBT — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) February 1, 2021

Officials say air and pavement temperatures are hovering between 27 and 34 degrees and drivers could run into icy patches on their Monday morning commute.

VDOT says all interstates are in clear condition. Crews are working to plow slush from shoulders to prevent it from melting back onto the road.

All primary roads are in clear to minor condition. Crews are continuing to plow slush in medians, turn lanes and intersections.

All secondary and neighborhood roads are in clear to minor condition. Crews are continuing to plow subdivision streets.

Officials are advising drivers to delay non-essential travel until temperatures rise. If you do have to travel, VDOT advises you to use caution and reduce your speed.