Police: Driver charged in I-95 crash that caused delays in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash caused the closure of all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 62 in Chesterfield on Thursday.
At 9:00 a.m. VDOT reported that all northbound lanes are open. The four mile backup caused by the crash has now cleared.
Virginia State Police say they responded to the crash at 5:55 a.m. A BMW was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck the Jersey wall. To avoid crashing into the BMW, a tractor trailer swerved to the left and struck the Jersey wall.
The tractor trailer continued through the wall and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling north.
VSP says at least one person has been transported to Chippenham Hospital for minor injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the BMW has been charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle, according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Coronavirus update: Over 1,200 new cases reported, highest amount since early August
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires rage on the West Coast; NFL season kicks off in Kansas City
- ‘You have to expect the unexpected’: Mahomes, Chiefs ready to start season during pandemic
- Woman sentenced to jail time for attacking McDonald’s employees because she didn’t get a cookie
- Fires without precedent rage in usually cool, wet Northwest