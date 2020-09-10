Police: Driver charged in I-95 crash that caused delays in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash caused the closure of all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 62 in Chesterfield on Thursday.

At 9:00 a.m. VDOT reported that all northbound lanes are open. The four mile backup caused by the crash has now cleared.

Virginia State Police say they responded to the crash at 5:55 a.m. A BMW was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck the Jersey wall. To avoid crashing into the BMW, a tractor trailer swerved to the left and struck the Jersey wall.

The tractor trailer continued through the wall and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling north.

VSP says at least one person has been transported to Chippenham Hospital for minor injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the BMW has been charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

