VDOT crews continue storm prep across Central Virginia with severe winter weather on the horizon

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – VDOT crews continued Saturday to pretreat the roads ahead of the expected winter weather forecasted for Sunday.

VDOT pretreating operations wrapped up for Saturday in the late afternoon hours, but preparation for Sunday’s storm isn’t over.

VDOT spokesperson Kyle Gibson told 8News, VDOT crews meet up with forecasters ahead of time, looking at forecasts from local news like StormTracker 8 and the National Weather Service to determine how serious a storm may be.

That helps the company determine how to prepare.

Crews worked to put brine down on the roads 12 to 18 hours before a storm starts, and that can only happen if there’s no rain.

Gibson said thankfully, there have been clear skies, allowing Crews to start the pretreating process as early as possible.

Travel is not encouraged during the storm, but if you have to be on the roads, Gibson said to make sure to keep your distance from other cars, slow down and stay clear of snowplows or VDOT vehicles.

“It can be dangerous during a storm. The first two hours after a storm starts are the most dangerous, but it can be dangerous at all times,” Gibson said. “You don’t know when a slick spot could develop, you know, it’s just hard to drive in snow. The best thing they can do is just stay at home.”

Crews will meet back up Saturday night between 8 p.m. and midnight to begin the next phase of preparation.