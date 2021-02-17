VDOT crews prepare for another round of ice, fallen trees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for another weekend of weather response as a winter storm is expected to impact Central Virginia on Thursday.

VDOT said crews have already pretreated interstate routes in the north and western area of the Richmond district to prevent snow and ice from sticking.

Drivers should be prepared for disruptions since primary and high-volume secondary roads will be pretreated today. VDOT’s focus is in western Hanover and Goochland counties where the weather is expected to begin as snow.

All other routes will be treated with salt and sand during and after the storm.

“Based on the forecasts, this storm looks similar to the weekend one we’re still recovering from,” Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Sean Nelson said in a press release Wednesday. “On top of storm remnants from Saturday’s ice event and fatigue from back-to-back winter weather events, we are anticipating more fallen trees, downed power lines, icy road conditions and potential flooding in some areas south.”

Driving conditions on Thursday into Friday morning will be hazardous. VDOT offers the following tips to drivers: