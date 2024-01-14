RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are preparing for snow removal operations ahead of low temperatures and the potential for snow in the Greater Richmond area next week.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, VDOT said crews will be monitoring roadways and treating conditions as freezing temperatures could cause ice and snow to cover roadways going into next week.

Crews will begin snow removal operations if two or more inches develops on the ground.

According to VDOT, snow removal priorities, in order of first to least, are as follows:

Interstates and limited-access roadways

Primary roads, routes numbered 1 to 599, and major secondary roads, routes 600 and up

Low-volume, secondary roads and subdivision streets as additional resources are available

Roads with vital emergency and public facilities or high-traffic volumes will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow.

VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, and may support cities and towns when requested.

To view real-time road conditions before traveling, visit VDOT’s website.