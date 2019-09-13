VDOT hopes changes in Henrico helps pedestrians feel safer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some areas in Henrico County, like Libbie Place, see a lot of foot traffic throughout the day. It can get congested with the amount of cars moving through Libbie Place so VDOT made some changes to make it safer for pedestrians.

VDOT’s changes in the area, new crosswalks and new curb ramps, may seem simple on the surface but they were done to help people with disabilities. 8News spoke with locals in the area who took notice and welcomed the changes.

The area around West Broad Street and Libbie Place is busy most days. Not only do thousands of cars pass through the streets everyday, but pedestrians, bicyclists and skateboarders and people using the GRTC bus system crowd the area too.

People said Friday that the area can be dangerous at times.

“Especially at night,” resident Caitlin Drummond told 8News. “With low visibility, if it’s raining, you’re not going to see that person and next thing you know, you’re going to hit them.”

In order to help address these issues, VDOT added three crosswalks, new curb ramps and new pedestrian signals with audible cues to provide guidance to pedestrians with disabilities.

“I think it’s super important to make it accessible for people who have those kinds of needs. Whether it’s visual needs or mobility needs, the more infrastructure we make to make accessing public space as equitable the better,” another nearby resident, Kristin Dumont, said.

This set of changes to crosswalks is part of a series of accommodations that VDOT has put into place along West Broad Street. VDOT said it will continue to survey other areas as well to make necessary changes.