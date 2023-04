According to a Chesterfield fire spokesperson, the county's crews are assisting Henrico with "a subject in the water."

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Drivers can expect delays on the Varina-Enon Bridge in Henrico County due to “an incident,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The undisclosed incident has closed all northbound lanes of the bridge — at mile marker 18.3 on Interstate-295 — and one southbound lane, VDOT says.

According to a Chesterfield fire spokesperson, the county’s crews are assisting Henrico with “a subject in the water.”

