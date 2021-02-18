VDOT is asking residents to stay off roads ahead of the next batch of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is continuing to urge residents to stay off roadways Thursday evening into Friday morning.

In a release, VDOT said as more winter weather moves into the region, drivers should use caution while driving home from work. Drivers should reduce speed and allow more time for travel.

The roadways across the area are drivable but the risk of icy patches is still present according to VDOT.

Crews are spread across the Richmond metro area treating roads in order to keep drivers safe. They are handling issues related to interstates and primary routes first and then secondary roadways.

“Make the safe decision to stay at home tonight if travel is nonessential,” said Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Sean Nelson, P.E. said in a release. “Even if road conditions appear ordinary, there is still a risk of falling trees and power lines tonight and tomorrow as the next wave of precipitation comes in and ice weighs down branches. We will move into a long-term recovery effort once precipitation ends and we can safely assess road impacts.”

Crews will monitor roadways throughout the night for the potential of roads refreezing.

A few tips from VDOT are:

Avoid travel during and after this event

If a traffic signal is inactive, treat it as a four-way stop

Do not drive around or move road closure signs and barriers, and never drive through standing water.

To report a road hazard to VDOT call (800) 367-7623.