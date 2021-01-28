VDOT prepared for slick conditions this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is prepared for snow and slick conditions in the Richmond area.

Crews started mobilizing Wednesday night and will focus on interstates south of Petersburg. If roads get more than two inches of snow, plows will be at the ready. Additional crews will be on standby to address any slick spots.

Slick roads will be treated with a combination of salt, which helps melt the snow, and sand which provides traction for drivers.

“Every motorist should drive with extra caution, even if snow isn’t on the roads in their area,” said Sean Nelson, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “If the temperature is at or near freezing and the road is wet, there is a good chance of ice. Be safe out there.”

Before heading out on the roads, you can see the latest traffic conditions using the 511 Virginia page.