VDOT is ready for the incoming winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Much like when the last winter storm rolled through the Richmond area, Virginia Department of Transportation stands ready to spring into action when the first snowflakes fall.

Some VDOT districts are in standby mode as the forecast is calling for mainly rain in some parts of the state, while others could see slight snow accumulation with some areas expecting to get five inches or more of snow.

VDOT is urging motorists to keep an eye on their local weather forecasts and avoid traveling at all costs during the storm. Virginia State Police responded to more than 200 snow and ice-related accidents on state highways in the previous snow event.

Some winter weather driving tips include: allowing yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go, keeping a safe distance behind vehicles in front of you, braking lightly to avoid slipping on snow or ice covered roads, and avoiding passing any VDOT vehicles that may be treating or plowing roads. Those vehicles will be traveling at a slower rate of speed and have their lights on, so please be aware and share the road.

To report hazardous road conditions, call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623. For the most up to date travel conditions, dial 511, or follow @511statewideVA on Twitter.