VDOT keeping close watch on approaching winter weather, preparing area roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond area saw a small snow event overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and VDOT had area roads prepared for any potential accumulation.

Now Richmond could see more winter weather over the weekend, with meteorologists forecasting anywhere from two to five inches or more of snow piling up.

VDOT says they are on the lookout across the Richmond District for an additional winter weather threat Sunday into Monday, planning a course of action to pre-treat and keep roads clear.

Trucks applying pre-treatment to roads travel at approximately 35 mph, as slower travel speeds are required to spray the salt brine solution onto travel lanes with precision and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement. Pre-treatment prevents ice from bonding to the pavement during inclement weather, which reduces the risk of hazardous travel conditions.

Drivers are advised to travel around the VDOT vehicles with caution and to closely monitor news and weather reports for possible changes in road conditions.

“Every motorist should drive with extra caution, even if snow isn’t on the roads in their area,” said Sean Nelson, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “If the temperature is at or near freezing and the road is wet, there is a good chance of ice. Be safe out there.”

VDOT wants drivers to check 511Virginia before starting a trip for real-time information about road conditions across the commonwealth. The 511 mobile app is free to download on smartphones as well, or you can dial 511 at anytime for the latest travel conditions.

Keep up with what’s happening on roads in Virginia by following VDOT’s Richmond area social media feed on Twitter @VaDOTRVA and @511centralva. You can also check out VDOT’s Facebook page and follow the Richmond District group.