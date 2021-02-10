VDOT prepares drivers ahead of potential icy weather conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking motorists to stay off the roadways ahead of the potential winter weather.

VDOT said in a release that starting on Wednesday, crews across the Richmond area will start preparing equipment and pretreating interstates with saltwater brine, which prevents ice from forming on the pavement.

Salt and sand are currently being replenished following the back-to-back winter weather Central Virginia experienced the last two weeks.

VDOT said round three of the winter weather for the region should be taken seriously.

“With this storm potentially beginning during the Thursday evening commute, we urge drivers to spend today preparing,” said Sean Nelson, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer in a release. “This storm may include a range of wintry precipitation types including ice, so it’s important that drivers make plans to limit travel until roads are safe and passable.”

Crews will be on the interstates starting Thursday evening to assist with traffic incidents.

VDOT said if anyone has to drive during the storm, give snow plows and other emergency response vehicles at least 100 feet of distance to work.

For more information visit VDOT’s winter weather page.