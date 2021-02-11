VDOT prepares for more winter weather expected in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As another winter storm is expected to hit Central Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation says crews have been out in full force preparing the roadways.

Crews started pre-treating roads Wednesday, and are focusing on interstates in the northern part of the district which includes I-64, I-95, I-195 and I-295.

They’re asking drivers to limit travel starting Thursday night into Friday.

If you do have to drive, you may see additional safety patrol cars stationed along interstates to help with any traffic incidents.

Towing contractors and tree crews are also on standby in case debris needs to be cleared from roadways.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is also urging Virginians to plan around winter weather.

During #WinterWeather, try to delay your travel. If you can't, then please:

🔹#KnowBeforeYouGo

🔹Give yourself more time

🔹Slow down

🔹Increase your following distance

🔹Avoid using cruise control

🔹Don't crowd the plow

🔹Keep an emergency kit in your car#WinterSafeVA pic.twitter.com/ADW8ywmQuA — Virginia Department of Emergency Management (@VDEM) February 10, 2021

If you do have to drive, it’s best to keep an emergency kit in your car. Some key items to include are jumper cables, flares, an ice scraper, chargers, maps and sand to help with tire traction.

With the potential of freezing rain and ice, downed power lines may become an issue.

To report a downed wire, you can call Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. Power outages can be reported on their website.

If you see a downed power line, experts say to stay at lest 30 feet away and always assume it’s energized.

For more information visit VDOT’s winter weather page.