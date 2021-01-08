VDOT prepares for slick conditions Friday

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation have been on the move since 8 a.m. Thursday morning preparing for a wintry weather mix in our area.

VDOT said crews began preparing equipment and pretreating interstate, primary, and high volume secondary routes in the southern portions of the district with a saltwater brine to prevent ice from bonding with the pavement.

At around 4 a.m., Friday morning, crews were mobilized to monitor any accumulation and slick conditions.

“Our biggest concern will be slick conditions for the Friday evening commute and overnight in our southernmost counties,” said Sean Nelson, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “We will also be watching closely for slick conditions Saturday morning. We are continuing to monitor forecasts in the district, and will adjust our response as conditions change.”

Drivers should travel with extra caution, slow down, and monitor the forecast in their area. Also, VDOT says to utilize the 511 tool to check road conditions before heading out.