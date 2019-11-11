VDOT prepares for the coming winter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While the idea of snowfall this soon has just started to set in for those in central Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been taking steps to ensure they are prepared for the coming winter weather this season.

In order to help with statewide concerns of snow and slick roads, VDOT says they have 2,500 crew members and additional contractors to help with snow removal. VDOT has also set aside $205 million in its budget for winter weather.

“Our top priority is to keep motorists safe,” VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg said in a statement last week.

Another way VDOT has prepared for the possibility of snow is by having equipment and salt on hand. According to VDOT, there is “more than 12,100” pieces of equipment for snow-removal and “nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine.”

“The Commonwealth has a complex network of roads and bridges, and we prepare year-round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives,” Gregg continued. “Our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when those first flakes fall.”

