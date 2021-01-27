VDOT preparing Richmond area roads for snow and slick conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation said its Richmond area crews are preparing the roads for a wintery mix of weather forecasted for the overnight hours of Wednesday and early Thursday.

The department said crews will mobilize Wednesday night south of Petersburg, and will continue to monitor the roads for hazardous conditions until the threat of snow and slick roads has passed. VDOT added it will have snow plows available for any areas that receive more than 2 inches of snow, and additional crews will be on standby to address slick spots as needed.

VDOT said slick roads will be treated with a mixture of salt and sand, which helps melt the ice and then provides traction for drivers.

They added that while snow is mostly forecasted for the southern part of our region, all counties need to watch for slick spots on the roads.

“Every motorist should drive with extra caution, even if snow isn’t on the roads in their area,” said Sean Nelson, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “If the temperature is at or near freezing and the road is wet, there is a good chance of ice. Be safe out there.”

VDOT suggests drivers reduce their speed and use extra caution as temperatures begin to drop during the overnight hours. They said areas are more likely to freeze in areas where pavement is wet, like bridges, ramps, overpasses, turns and shaded areas.