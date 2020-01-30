VDOT releases I-95 improvement plan and wants your input

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Commonwealth Transportation Board and VDOT want to know what you think about a new safety improvement report on Interstate 95.

It’s a part of a project mandated by last year’s General Assembly to see how officials can ease traffic on more than 170 miles of the busy corridor.

One suggestion to improve the interstate is adding 89 more VDOT cameras to urban areas and areas with high crash rates. Officials also want to expand tow services, add more signalized signs at busy ramps and add a geofencing alert system that would notify driver’s phones of potential congestion times.

When it comes to taking traffic off the interstate, officials want to double the number of Amtrak trains within the next ten years, increase Amtrak services to other parts of the Commonwealth, and adding a dozen new park and ride lots.

You can tell officials what you think about the plan at a public meeting on Thursday, January 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn South/Southpark in Colonial Heights.

To read the full report, click here.