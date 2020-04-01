VDOT temporarily removes cash exchange at Powhite Parkway Extension toll

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT announced starting April 1, it would temporarily remove cash-exchange toll collection from its Powhite Parkway Extension toll.

This change is also going to be happening at the George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge toll in Yorktown.

The move to cashless is in response to the spread of COVID-19. Last Wednesday, at Gov. Ralph Northam’s update on the outbreak in Virginia, Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said they were going to try to make all of the state’s tolls cashless to limit person to person interactions.

UPDATE: For the safety of the travelling public, starting TOMORROW – April 1, both the Powhite Parkway Extension and the George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge have temporarily removed cash-exchange #toll collection in response to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/vYruAXoZLZ — VDOT (@VaDOT) April 1, 2020

In addition, Virginia is also working on an app on your phone called GoToll.Com that would allow you to use your phone to pay.

