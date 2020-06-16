VDOT resumes cash-exchange at Powhite Parkway and Coleman Bridge tolls

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced it has resumed full-service manned tolls on the Powhite Parkway Extension and George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge.
VDOT said it resumed cash-exchange service at these tolls because of a recent increase in traffic volume resulting from the region entering Phase Two of reopening.
Here are the steps they are taking to keep employees safe:
- These toll booths have had transparent barriers installed at collection windows to separate employees and drivers
- Workers have been given face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
- Additional cleaning procedures have been implemented.
However, VDOT still recommends drivers use electronic toll payment methods, like E-ZPass, to reduce person to person contact.
