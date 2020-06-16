VDOT resumes cash-exchange at Powhite Parkway and Coleman Bridge tolls

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced it has resumed full-service manned tolls on the Powhite Parkway Extension and George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge.

VDOT said it resumed cash-exchange service at these tolls because of a recent increase in traffic volume resulting from the region entering Phase Two of reopening.

Here are the steps they are taking to keep employees safe:

These toll booths have had transparent barriers installed at collection windows to separate employees and drivers

Workers have been given face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Additional cleaning procedures have been implemented.

However, VDOT still recommends drivers use electronic toll payment methods, like E-ZPass, to reduce person to person contact.

