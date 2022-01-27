VDOT Richmond burns through 50% of winter budget before January ends

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Before reaching the end of January, the Virginia Department of Transportation has burned through half of their seasonal budget for snow storm expenses in Richmond.

“Approximately more than 50% of the [Richmond] district snow allotment has been spent,” according to a VDOT spokesperson Thursday.

From Virginia’s $211 million statewide snow budget for the 2021-2022 winter season, the capital city district was allotted $24.9 million, the spokesperson said.





The admission of expenses comes with months remaining in the season and the possibility of snow in Central Virginia this weekend.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a ‘state of emergency’ Thursday in anticipation of the storm, which StormTracker 8 forecasts will dump one to three inches of snow on metro Richmond–larger accumulation is slated for coastal communities.

Crews began reportedly pretreating major roads and interstates Thursday afternoon across the Richmond district’s 14-county coverage area.

Although VDOT will bear the responsibility of preparing and responding to any future storms into the spring, the department said they “will not suspend snow operations due to cost at any time.”

During the 2020-21 winter season, the Richmond District spent nearly double their $18 million budget.

The VDOT spokesperson said around $34 million was spent “due to major ice storms that impacted south central Virginia.”