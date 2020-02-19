VDOT road prep underway ahead of anticipated Thursday snowfall

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Department of Transportation (VDOT) is pretreating roads ahead of anticipated snowfall Thursday.

According to VDOT, Richmond District crews began pretreating interstate routes in southeast parts of the district Wednesday afternoon. Interstate routes south and east of Richmond will be treated with a saltwater brine solution to prevent ice from bonding with the pavement.

VDOT reminds drivers that hazardous driving conditions are still a possibility with road treatment.

VDOT spokesman Sara Owens says the team is working to address slick spots as necessary and will adjust operations as the forecast evolves.

8News Chief Meteorologist John Bernier says Virginians in the southern part of the state should expect snow to develop late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

