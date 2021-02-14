VDOT still working to remove trees and power lines from roadways

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers that downed trees and power lines are still impacting travel in the Richmond region. It may takes days before everything is cleared from the roads.

Major routes will be cleaned up and opened sooner than secondary roads. Multiple roadways were closed as of early Sunday morning.

“It’s important to remember that this will be a marathon, rather than a sprint,” said Richmond District Infrastructure Manager Stephen Fritton. “Trees continue to fall at a rapid pace in the district, and crews are working hard to address them safely. We appreciate motorists’ patience as we move into a long term recovery effort.”

In addition to the debris on roads drivers must continue to also be wary of possible icy spots. While it remains wet and cold there is a possibility roads will refreeze. VDOT advises drivers to watch out for slippery spots.

Crews will continue treating these areas with ice and sand. Most roads are currently clear of ice.