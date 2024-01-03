FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — With the potential of a winter storm expected over the weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is slated to begin pre-treatment operations on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area on Thursday.

Pre-treatment helps to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement during winter weather, which can make roads safer and helps crews to remove snow and ice, according to VDOT.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, drivers should expect delays during the day on I-95 South for pre-treatment of the roads by slow-moving equipment, which will be escorted by Virginia State Police officers.

A spokesperson for VDOT said, “The brine trucks travel at slower speeds to spray the solution onto the road with precision and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement.”

Travelers have been asked to yield and not pass the working vehicles.

Pre-treatment will begin near Joplin Road in Prince William County and will continue into Caroline County. A spokesperson for VDOT said the crews will then turn around near Doswell in Hanover County.

On Friday, Jan. 5, workers will focus on pre-treating primary roads in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, which are routes numbered 599 and below.

However, according to VDOT, roads that have been pre-treated may quickly become slick once precipitation begins.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drivers are advised to check local weather forecasts closely, as well as real-time road conditions along their route before starting a trip by visiting 511Virginia.org.