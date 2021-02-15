VDOT: Tree removal from ice storm will be “long term” effort

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This past weekend’s ice storm is behind us, but its impacts are still present.

Scattered debris, downed power lines, and fallen trees still block of dozens of roads across Central Virginia, and VDOT says recovery efforts will be “long term.”

“The highest priority is the safety of our employees and drivers,” said VDOT Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Sean Nelson, P.E. “If they can safely do so, crews are beginning to cut fallen trees and relocate them to the shoulders. In many cases, trees are falling at too fast a pace to allow safe access for crews.”

Right now, VDOT is focused on clearing primary and secondary roads that connect drivers to emergency services. From there, the focus will shift to lower volume routes.

After lanes have been cleared, crews can focus on clearing debris from the roadside.

While the goal is to clear routes as quickly as possible, VDOT says it’s multi-phased removal plan will take weeks. If you don’t have to travel, the agency is urging you not to or to check the 511 app before you head out.

Anyone who notices a road hazard is encouraged to report it by calling VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.