VDOT updates Central Virginia on conditions of roadways

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winter weather conditions are slowing down across Central Virginia, Sunday afternoon, leaving the fate of roadways unclear for residents.

VDOT sent out a release about major route updates throughout the Richmond area. They said although conditions may be insignificant right now, things can change quickly.

Clearing slush from shoulders is VDOTs main priority right now.

VDOT said all major interstate routes are drivable in the Richmond area including:

I-64

I-85

I-195

I-295

Other routes such as 1/301, 58, 60, 76 (Powhite Parkway), 150 (Chippenham Parkway), 250, 288, 360 and 460 (east of Nottoway) are also safe.

VDOT crews will continue treating roadways with salt and sand to cut down on slippery spots.

According to VDOT, all other primary and secondary routes are dealing with minor issues. Crews will be working to maintain roads throughout the night until conditions are safe.