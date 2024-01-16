CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning that the Richmond metro area may have slick spots and icy roads this morning due to Monday’s snowfall.

Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight, causing some parts of the already wet roads to freeze over and become icy.

“Crews throughout the district are monitoring roads for refreeze and treating slick spots,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “In the hardest hit areas, north and west of Metro Richmond, crews are using a mixed abrasive of salt and sand to generate deicing and provide traction.”

VDOT recommends morning commuters use extra caution, particularly in areas with a high likelihood of freezing, such as cold spots, ramps, overpasses and bridges.

Here are some tips from VDOT:

Drivers should allow for extra time to reach their destination

VDOT crews may be slow-moving on the road this morning, drivers should give them plenty of space to work

Drivers should give other vehicles around them extra room and follow-distance

VDOT says drivers who do find themselves in a skid should not brake, instead, they should stop accelerating and steer the vehicle in the direction they want to go

To report road hazards and icy conditions to VDOT, call 800-367-7623 or visit the department website.