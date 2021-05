RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Employment Commission is putting on a virtual career fair on May 26.

The second annual Spring Forward Hiring Event will go from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You’ll be able to connect virtually through live chats in each employer’s “Virtual booth.”

There will be businesses from healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and professional services.

You must sign up to register beforehand. To sign up, visit the VEC website.