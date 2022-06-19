HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have launched an investigation after a house and vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Henrico County in the overnight hours Saturday and Sunday.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Henrico County Police receieved a call from neighbors who found shooting damage on a home and a vehicle in the 200 block of Forest Avenue.

Neighbors in the area said they heard what sounded like gunfire at around midnight the night before.

According to police, there were no reported injuries.

Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating the incident. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.