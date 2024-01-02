GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Route 288 caused significant delays for drivers in Goochland County this morning.

The crash was first reported at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, and was located on Route 288 just south of Interstate 64.

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes and all southbound lanes were closed.

VDOT also reported that multiple nearby areas of I-64 were experiencing lane closures due to icy conditions.

All lanes were reopened and VDOT reported the scene was clear around 9:15 a.m.