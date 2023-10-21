HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Lanes are closed on Interstate 95 northbound in Hanover at the ramp from Interstate 295 after a vehicle fire Saturday morning.

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes were closed at 4:29 a.m., but some lanes have since reopened.

Traffic cameras from Virginia 511 show traffic able to get by in the left two lanes

There’s no word when the scene will be totally cleared.

Police and fire officials have not revealed any information about the fire or any potential victims.

This is a developing story- stay with 8News for updates.