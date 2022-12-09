A vehicle fire shut down a section of 288 in Powhatan County Friday, Dec. 9 (8News)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire has shut down 288 near Robious Road in Powhatan County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes on 288 at Route 711 are closed after a sedan became fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder. Troopers with Virginia State Police arrived at the scene at 8:11 a.m. to find the driver out of the vehicle and uninjured.

A photo of the car shows the complete devastation of the charred vehicle.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area. As of 8:49 a.m. traffic backups reached almost three miles long, stretching toward Midlothian Turnpike, according to VDOT.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.