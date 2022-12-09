POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire has shut down 288 near Robious Road in Powhatan County.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes on 288 at Route 711 are closed after a sedan became fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder. Troopers with Virginia State Police arrived at the scene at 8:11 a.m. to find the driver out of the vehicle and uninjured.
A photo of the car shows the complete devastation of the charred vehicle.
Drivers were told to expect delays in the area. As of 8:49 a.m. traffic backups reached almost three miles long, stretching toward Midlothian Turnpike, according to VDOT.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
