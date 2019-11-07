Veterans Day ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The 63rd annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held Monday at the Virginia War Memorial.
Gov. Ralph Northam will give the keynote address. Two winners of a Veterans Day student essay contest will be announced and will read their winning essays.
Other speakers will include: Carlos Hopkins, Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial.
The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. with patriotic music by the U.S. Army TRADOC band from Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
The event is free and open to the public.
The war memorial will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
