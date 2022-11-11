RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Veterans Day celebrations are taking place all over Central Virginia on Nov. 11 to honor our nation’s military and thank them for their service to our country.

Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony

For the past 66 years, The Virginia War Memorial has hosted the annual Commonwealth Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony will include guest speakers and patriotic music.

It will take place from 11 a.m. – noon on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will be held indoors and the public is invited to honor our nation’s Veterans.

Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia

All are welcome to join the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia as they will lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial Wall in front of the 1917 courthouse. The ceremony is free, and members of the public are encouraged to participate. In addition, there will be patriotic music and guest speakers, including Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The program will be held at the Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center, 6610 Public Safety Way, Chesterfield, VA 23832, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. You can find out more information here.

Richmond’s St. Edward-Epiphany Catholic School

The school is hosting a student-led Veteran’s day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. The school has invited 50 to 60 local veterans to be honored. They will also recognize all branches of our Armed Forces through song, prayer, and a presentation of the colors by Benedictine College Preparatory School.

The school will host a “Red, White and Blue” breakfast after the ceremony. This event is not open to the public.