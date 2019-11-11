Veterans honored across Virginia

The Chesterfield County Annual Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony honored local veterans at the Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green for Veterans Day.

As the nation celebrates this Veterans Day and those who served, hundreds of people throughout central Virginia spent Monday honoring local veterans.

There were tributes and ceremonies across the region for locals to honor those veterans. 8News made stops in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Hanover to see how the community celebrated Veterans Day.

Chesterfield County

The Chesterfield County Annual Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony honored local veterans at the Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green for Veterans Day.

Monday’s ceremony, hosted by the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, had music from the Thomas Dale High School band and the Southside Composite Squadron- VA060 United States Air Force Auxiliary as Color Bearers.

Colonel Hollie J. Martin, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Lee was a guest speaker at the event.

A plaque dedicated to Gold Star Mothers was unveiled and awards were passed out to middle school students who won the Gold Mother essay and art contests.

LATEST STORIES: