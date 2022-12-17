AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Honor the veterans in your life today with the annual holiday wreath laying ceremony at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia.

The ceremony will begin at noon at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House. The event is open to the public.

Major General Timothy Williams, Virginia’s Adjutant General, will be the keynote speaker, and there will also be patriotic music. Attendees will place a wreath on each gravesite at the end of the program.

Some parking is available at the cemetery and as many vehicles will be accommodated as possible, but attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool.

The ceremony at Amelia is one of three wreath laying ceremonies organized by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services on Saturday. A ceremony was held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk at 9:30 a.m., and another ceremony will be held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin at 1 p.m.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a coordinated event in which wreaths are placed at over 3,400 locations both here and abroad to honor U.S. veterans, including Arlington National Cemetery.