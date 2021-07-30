Victims in Thursday fatal crash on I-295 identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The two people killed in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 295 in Hanover County have been identified by Virginia State Police.

Edward E. Austin, 76, and Lorraine P. Austin, 73, both of Newport News, died at the scene after their SUV crashed into a sign. The SUV made contact with a dump truck while trying to change lanes, according to State Police.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

Virginia State Police say everyone involved were wearing seatbelts. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.