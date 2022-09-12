Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on West Colonial Trail (Route 460) in Nottoway County. (Photo: Carl Bassfield, Jr.)

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The three people killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer over the weekend in Nottoway County have been identified.

According to Virginia State Police, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a 2005 Honda Accord was heading south on Cellar Creek Road when the driver ignored a stop sign and turned onto West Colonial Trail Highway, into the path of a tractor-trailer heading west.

Photo: Carl Bassfield, Jr.

The tractor-trailer swerved in order to try to avoid the Honda, but the two vehicles collided. All three occupants of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 61-year-old Francisco Joseph Allen. The two passengers were identified as 19-year-old Jacinta Maria Rosa Sanchez and 41-year-old Robert Eugene Pennington.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.