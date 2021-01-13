VIDEO: Meteor lights up the sky in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Early morning stargazers were treated to a beautiful sight. A meteor was seen streaking across the skies in Central Virginia early this morning as captured on video by Charlotte Nelson.
Nelson lives in Worthington Farms in Richmond’s Southside. She told 8News that she looked out her window at 5:38 a.m. and “saw the asteroid coming straight down…big and fiery.”
This meteor is believed to be part of the Quadrantids meteor shower which runs from December 28th through January 12th. The peak is typically January 2nd and 3rd but activity can be seen throughout that entire time.
Meteors are typically fainter and easy to miss however they can produce fireballs with great giant glowing tales like the one seen in Nelson’s video as they move across our sky. Also at this time of year, the weather is typically not favorable due to clouds or rain or snow that sometimes block our view of meteors.
The full list of the upcoming meteor showers can be found here.
