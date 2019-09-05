VIDEO: Reports from the coast as Hurricane Dorian continues north

Watch the video above as Nexstar Nation reporters up-and-down the East Coast provide the latest details on Hurricane Dorian from their area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Dorian sideswiped the Carolinas with shrieking winds, tornadoes and sideways rain Thursday as it closed in for a possible direct hit on the dangerously exposed Outer Banks. At least four deaths in the Southeast were blamed on the storm.

Twisters spun off by Dorian peeled away roofs and flipped trailers, and more than 250,000 homes and businesses were left without power as the hurricane pushed north along the coastline, its winds weakening to 105 mph (165 kph) by evening. Trees and power lines littered flooded streets in Charleston’s historic downtown. Gusts topping 80 mph hit some areas.

The damage from the same storm that mauled the Bahamas was mercifully light in many parts of South Carolina and Georgia as well, and by midafternoon many of the 1.5 million people who had been forced to evacuate in three states were allowed to return.

Still, forecasters warned that Dorian could run straight over North Carolina’s Outer Banks — the thin line of islands that stick out from the U.S. coast like a boxer’s chin — late Thursday or early Friday. To the north, Virginia was also in harm’s way, and a round of evacuations was ordered there.

“We have a long night ahead of us. Everyone needs to stay in a safe place and off the roads until the storm passes,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

