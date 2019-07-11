1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: Toddler found unresponsive in Chesterfield pool dies at hospital Sheriff: ‘Combative’ burglary suspect tased after pointing gun at deputies

VIDEO: Richmond Police officer takes on the ‘Git Up’ dance challenge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Richmond Police Department

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new dance challenge is circulating across social media. It’s called the “Git Up Challenge.”

The dance has become popular thanks to the song “The Git Up” by American country rap singer Blanco Brown. The singer wanted to bring together country and hip-hop music.

Richmond Police Officer Thornton took on the challenge and successfully showed off his impressive dance moves.

The Richmond Police Department posted the video of Thornton on their Facebook page Thursday, and it has already garnered thousands of views.

The Git Up!

Officer Thornton is showing off his moves! Watch as he does the new viral dance “The Git Up”.Officers around the country are doing this dance that was created by Blanco Brown to bring together country and hip-hop music.This dance is great – have you done the #Gitup moves yet?Disclaimer: RPD does not own the rights to this music

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events