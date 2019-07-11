VIDEO: Richmond Police officer takes on the ‘Git Up’ dance challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new dance challenge is circulating across social media. It’s called the “Git Up Challenge.”

The dance has become popular thanks to the song “The Git Up” by American country rap singer Blanco Brown. The singer wanted to bring together country and hip-hop music.

Richmond Police Officer Thornton took on the challenge and successfully showed off his impressive dance moves.

The Richmond Police Department posted the video of Thornton on their Facebook page Thursday, and it has already garnered thousands of views.