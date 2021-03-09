Video shows aftermath of double fatal Spotsylvania crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — Home security video shows the aftermath of a double fatal crash Monday night and people rushing to find help, as a wrecked SUV burned nearby.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says two young men were pronounced dead on the scene where a 2005 Toyota Highlander left Smith Station Road, and hit a tree–three others in the vehicle were critically injured and sent to area trauma centers for care.

The video, obtained by 8News, shows the motion-activated home security camera turn on when an unidentified man approaches the house mere yards from the wreckage.

“Ma’am, hello. Oh my gosh,” he said.

FULL VIDEO, WARNING DISTURBING CONTENT:

Just prior to 8 p.m. the man can be seen on the phone, possibly placing a 911 call, as he said “yes yes, but that fire, it’s up in flames…” “Somebody is in the car, man.”

In a press release the sheriff’s office said “several heroic citizens assisted with getting as many occupants out of the burning car as they could,” noting that all the victims were between 19 and 20 years old.”

It is unknown if speed played a factor in the crash; a sharp curve in the road stretches just prior to the tree, as 8News observed Tuesday afternoon.

Several apparent car parts laid in the dirt at the tree trunk, and a trail of tire marks off the road preceded it.

As smoke grew, the man made a loud plea, saying “we need a fire extinguisher!”

Someone else can be heard in the distance asking if someone already called 911, and just before the video ends — with someone still possibly trapped inside — another person can be heard saying, “come on, man.”

As of Tuesday afternoon the identity of the two men who died have not been released by the sheriff’s office.